Lloyd E. Barfield, 96 of Graceville, Florida passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital.
Mr. Lloyd was born in Graceville on September 9, 1923 to the late Edgar Charles and Minnie L. Golden Barfield. A U. S. Navy Veteran of World War II, he served as a Navy Seabee, receiving two purple hearts. Mr. Lloyd was an owner/operator of three Midas Muffler Stores for several years before retiring in Graceville. He was a member of Damascus Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Barfield, one son Lloyd E. "Don" Barfield, Jr., five brothers Olif, Carlton, Delmos, Jack, Gene Barfield; four sisters Eva Brown, Lela Baggett, Edith Adams and Thelma Greer.
Survived by one brother Clyde Barfield, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held at Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.
A celebration of his life will be at a later date once the Covid-19 has passed.
Expressions of remembrances and sympathy can be made at www.jamesandlipford.com
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Apr. 8, 2020