Louis William Rollman, Jr.

DeFuniak Springs - Louis William Rollman, Jr., age 77, of DeFuniak Springs, Florida passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. He was born March 22, 1943 in Washington, D.C. to Louis and Helen King Rollman. Louis, in order to be closer to other family members, moved his wife Orapin to DeFuniak Springs where he resided for the remainder of his life. He was a major car enthusiast, very charismatic, and full of life. The football team he enjoyed watching and cheering to victory was the Washington Redskins. Louis will be missed so very much by his children and grandchildren who loved him dearly.

Louis is survived by one daughter, Dara Luebano and husband Arturo, Jr.; four sons, Dax Rollman, Errol Rollman and wife Henedis, Steel Rollman, and Quentin Rollman and wife Adrian; six grandchildren, Adrienne, Emilyssa, Ava, Arturius, and Kayden Luebano and Levi Rollman; one great-grandson, Grayson Outler; and sister, Lane Rollman.

A private memorial service will be held at a late date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home and Crematory.



