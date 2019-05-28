Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Free. View Sign Service Information Davis Watkins Funeral Home & Crematory 1474 Hwy 83 N Defuniak Springs , FL 32433 (850)-951-1822 Funeral service 10:00 AM Davis Watkins Funeral Home & Crematory 1474 Hwy 83 N Defuniak Springs , FL 32433 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





A time of visitation was held Monday, May 27, 2019 in the chapel of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home, 1474 Highway 83 North, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433 from 6 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Davis-Watkins with Reverends Wilbur Williams and Stacy Stafford officiating. Committal services will follow at New Ponce de Leon Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at Louise Free, age 83, of Ponce de Leon, Florida passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was born April 26, 1936 to Jessie and Anna Padgett Hicks. Louise spent many years babysitting for family, friends, and neighbors. Later, she went to work with the Holmes County School District, working in the cafeteria, which was the perfect job because everyone who knew her knew how much she LOVED to cook. Although she retired in 2005, she never retired from cooking. On any given day, one could find several family members, a few friends, and even some strangers eating at her dining table. It is a known fact, if you came to Louise's house, you were fed. Someone may have entered her home as a stranger, but Louise's compassionate heart and her love for cooking guaranteed they never left as a stranger. When she wasn't in her kitchen, she enjoyed fishing and gardening.She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years who she lost seven years ago, Ed Free; one son, Danny Free; two sisters; and four brothers.Louise is survived by one son, Johnny Free and wife Tammy of Ponce de Leon, Florida; one daughter, Carol Alford and husband Tony also of Ponce de Leon; one niece, who has been more like a daughter to her, Joann Thames and husband Andy of Atlanta, Georgia; three grandsons, Jeremy Free and wife Terra, Jake and Ty Alford; great-grandchildren, Brystol Free, Drew, and Tyler Carroll.A time of visitation was held Monday, May 27, 2019 in the chapel of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home, 1474 Highway 83 North, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433 from 6 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at Davis-Watkins with Reverends Wilbur Williams and Stacy Stafford officiating. Committal services will follow at New Ponce de Leon Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.daviswatkins.com Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home. Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on June 5, 2019

