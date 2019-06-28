Mr. Low Max Anderson of Westville, FL passed away suddenly on Thursday, June 27, 2019. He was 77. Mr. Anderson was born in Holmes County, FL on August 28, 1941, to the late Connie Ray Anderson and Mary Etta Miller Anderson. He was a member of Cedar Springs Assembly of God Church. Prior to his retirement, Mr. Anderson worked as a truck driver for Fleming Foods for many years. In his pastime he enjoyed fishing and working in his garden.



He was preceded in death by a brother, Wilford Ray Anderson.



He is survived by his wife of thirty seven years, Judy Wood Anderson; son, Dean Andy Anderson of Orlando, FL; and two brothers, Frasier Anderson of Westville, FL and Rex Anderson (Faye) of Geneva, AL.



Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 in the chapel of Pittman Funeral Home in Geneva with Rev. Tim Harris officiating. Burial followed at Corinth Cemetery with Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family received friends prior to the service on Saturday, beginning at 1:00 p.m.