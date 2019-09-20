Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Maria Antoinette Krouse. View Sign Service Information Family-Funeral & Cremation 7253 Plantation Rd Pensacola , FL 32504 (850)-466-5440 Memorial service 1:00 PM Bonifay Church of God 200 E. Brock Ave. Bonifay , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maria Antoinette Krouse, 60, of Bonifay, Florida went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Covenant Hospice facility in Pensacola, Florida. She was born May 20, 1959 in Chicago, Illinois to parents, Edward Beamon, Jr. and Willie Lee Rollins. She was a devoted mother to her three children and served as a caregiver to a host of others. Maria loved her family and was very proud of her youngest grandchildren whom she lovingly called Lovey and grandson. She was a faithful servant of her Lord and Savior and would share him with anyone she met.



She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Marcus T. Williams and grandchildren, Sita Lea Ranney and David Terell Gopal Ranney.



Survivors include her husband, David Krouse; daughters, Crystal Barradas-Jimenez of Bonifay FL and Candace White-Sartain (Jason) of Geneva, AL; stepchildren, Brandy Krouse, April Finch, Sam Krouse, and Shana Krouse of Chipley; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A Memorial Service was held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00pm at Bonifay Church of God, 200 E. Brock Ave. Bonifay, FL with Pastor James Thacker officiating. Memorials may be made to the family to be established at a later date.

