Martha R. Hinson, 86, of Graceville passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at home surrounded by family.



The funeral service was at 2 p.m., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at First Baptist Church of Graceville with Rev. Michael Orr officiating. Burial followed in the Marvin Chapel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing. The family received friends and family at First Baptist Church of Graceville for visitation on Monday, Feb. 24, at 12:30 p.m. until time of service. Flowers accepted or memorials can be made to Emerald Coast Hospice, 1330 South Boulevard, Chipley, Florida.



Mrs. Hinson was born in Rehobeth, Alabama, May 31, 1933, to the late Lemuel Levi Robinson and the late Romania Cook Robinson Wynn. She attended Rehobeth High School and married Randall Hugh Hinson of Noma, Florida, in 1951. The family lived in Panama City before moving to Graceville in 1965. Randall and Martha owned and operated Hinson Bookkeeping and Tax Service in Graceville for over 30 years before retiring. The two were long-time members of First Baptist Church in Graceville. Mr. Hinson died Dec. 15, 2015.



Mrs. Hinson is survived by her four children; two sons Randy Hinson (Jan), Dothan, AL, and Larry Hinson (Kristi), Chipley, FL; two daughters Terri Turner (John), Dothan, AL, and Donna Temple (Mike), Tallahassee, FL; two sisters Mary Robinson Clark, Rehobeth, AL, Mary Frances Wynn Kirkland, Sneads, FL and one brother Marion (Dianna) Wynn. She was blessed with eleven grandchildren Jordan Turner Sinyard (Jason), Jake Hinson (Liz), Jamey Hinson (Kara), Joseph Hinson, Allison Hutton, Luke Hinson, Anna Turner, Rachael Temple, Leah Temple, Lauryl Grace Hinson, Reid Hinson; and three great grandchildren Jax and Scarlett Sinyard, Owen Hinson.



