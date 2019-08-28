Mary Evelyn Williams Whitaker, 102, of Panama City passes away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at her home. She was born on April 19, 1917 in Holmes County to Ernest and Lelia Cook Williams. She was a member of Callaway United Methodist Church since 1948, and above all, loved God and her family and faced every difficulty with a smile on her face. Evelyn retired from Sears after working there for 27 years. She enjoyed gardening, was an excellent seamstress and loved quilt making.



She is preceded in death by her husband Herbert Whitaker, he parents, seven sisters, Corine Williams, Vonnie Herndon, Viola Steverson, Mattie Lou Faircloth, Avie Lee Carlisi, Lola Pearl Elkins and Lela Mae Taylor; six brothers, Clarence Williams, Frank Williams, Albert Williams, Buford Williams, Ray Williams and Tom Williams; one great grandson, Alexander Zachary Fuller.



Survivors include seven children, Betty Whitaker, Frances Stull (Jim), Josephine Fuller (Bill), Edwin Whitaker (Jan), Howard Whitaker (Jackie), Lynda Church (Chester) and Diane Alford (Steve); sister, Annie Thompson; sister-in-laws, Katrine Williams, Luverne Williams, Vera Whitaker, Mattie Lou Moore and Shirley Whitaker; 19 grandchildren; 35 great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren. Evelyn is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to express sincere appreciation for her devoted and long-standing caretakers, Hortensia "Smiley" Sierra, Diane Alford and the staff at Tender Touch and Covenant Care Hospice.



Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23 at Red Hill United Methodist Church off Highway 2 in Bonifay with Callaway United Methodist Church Pastor Robert Bruce officiating. Interment follows at Red Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Kent Forest Lawn Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to Callaway United Methodist Church 322 N. Katherine Avenue, Panama City, FL 32404 or Red Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, 3204 Highway 2, Bonifay, Florida, 32425.