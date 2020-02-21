Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Helen Watson. View Sign Service Information Cooper Funeral Home 1220 Church Avenue Chipley , FL 32428 (850)-638-0077 Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Mary Helen Watson, of Chipley, Florida, answered the call of her Lord and Savior on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 in the Southeast Alabama Medical Center of Dothan, Alabama, surrounded by her beloved children. She was a native and lifelong resident of Chipley, Florida.



Mary was born on July 18, 1948 to the parentage of Walter Williams and Ouida Jones in Chipley, Florida. Mary was educated in the public-school system of Washington County, Florida, graduating from the T.J. Roulhac High School of Chipley, Florida. She was employed with AT&T for many years before retirement. Mary was a fantastic cook and loved to be in the company of her family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren whom she had a deep love for.



Those left to cherish the remember the legacy are four children: SFC (Ret.) Ouida Dean Fields of Ft. Mitchell, Alabama, SFC (Ret.) Brandee LaShawn (Raymond) Theiss of Jacksonville, Florida, Logan (Ashley) Watson of Marianna, Florida and raised as a son, Jordan Alexander Boston of Chipley, Florida; five grandchildren: Morgan Athena Fields, Garrett TreVace Watson, Mia Adriane Fields, Grayson Dean Watson, and Aria Quinn Watson; four great-grandchildren: Mari Alyse Fields, Myles Xavier Fields, Mylani Aereon Kennedy, Hansom Ian-Aliver Fields; three sisters: Bonnie (Andre) Winters-Swift of Tampa, Florida, Delphine Belcher of Chipley, Florida and Emma (Randy) Mabou of Pensacola, Florida; three brothers: Victor Keith of Crestview, Florida, Vince (Mary) Keith of Panama City, Florida and Ferlin Keith of Chipley, Florida; along with a host of other relatives and friends.



