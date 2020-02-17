Megan Noel Herndon, 30 of Bonifay, FL passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama. Megan was born in Dothan, Alabama on Nov. 11, 1989. A graduate of Gulf Shores High School, Megan returned after graduation to Holmes County. She worked as a waitress for several years and was a member of Faith Assembly of God Church. She loved music and Auburn football, "War Eagle".
Preceded in death by her grandfather Rev. Carl Herndon, grandmother and grandfather Michael and Joan Gay.
Megan is survived by her father and step-mother Stephen and Sabrina Herndon, Chattanooga, TN, mother Melody Wilson Reid, Orange Beach, AL; grandparents Rex and Linda Wilson, Graceville, Angie Deguire and Billy Black, Eclectic, AL, Ruth Herndon, Spanish Fort, AL, William Brewi, Auburn, AL; one sister Marlee Darty, Orange Beach, AL; two brothers Jamison Reid, Orange Beach, AL, Hunter Herndon, Chattanooga, TN; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Celebration of Her Life was held at 11 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. John Broome officiating. Family received friends at 10 a.m. until time of service, James & Lipford Funeral Home directing. Expressions of love and remembrances can be made at www.jamesandlipford.com
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Feb. 26, 2020