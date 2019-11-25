Melvin James Jock passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home and surrounded by his loved ones. He was a dedicated family man, loved his family through and through. A decorated Vietnam Veteran serving the Army's Special Forces.
Melvin is survived by his Fiancé Pamela Stojka and her family; Brittany Stojka, grandson Rowan Stojka, John Michael Stojka and his grandsons Caeden and Lane Stoka and granddaughter's Calynn Parker and Addie Halsey, and Joshua Stojka. Melvin's daughter Melanie Jock-Bjerke husband Dustin Bjerke; grandkids Trevor Bjerke and Taylor Bjerke. Heather Jock and grandson Tori Anderson. Step-son; Neil Moss and 6 brothers and sisters.
Preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Jock, Mother, Elmyra Jock, Father, Francis Jock and brothers, Charles and Robert Jock.
A service was held at Wausau Assembly of God on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. Memorialization was by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Dec. 4, 2019