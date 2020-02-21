Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merlene "Merle" Simmons. View Sign Service Information Davis Watkins Funeral Home & Crematory 1474 Hwy 83 N Defuniak Springs , FL 32433 (850)-951-1822 Send Flowers Obituary

Merlene "Merle" Simmons, age 60, a resident of Ponce de Leon, Florida passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her home. She was born May 8, 1959, in Bonifay, Florida to Junior and Mary Sasnett Williams. Merle attended Ponce de Leon during her school years, only to return as their bus driver for close to 24 years. She was an active member of the New Life Holiness Church in Argyle, Florida. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren as well as fishing and deer hunting. Merle was known for her kind, loving spirit. Even when she met a stranger, she would treat that person like a friend.



She is preceded in death by her father, Junior Williams; mother, Mary Sasnett Gillis; and two grandchildren, Caleb Ward and Brooklyn Simmons.



Merle is survived by her loving husband, Albert Simmons; four children, David Ward, Hartley Ward and wife Sheila, Albert "J.R." Simmons and wife Jessica, and Robbie "Bubba" Simmons; nine grandchildren, Breanna, Colby, Justin, Lilly, Wyatt, Brennan, Caylen, Robin, and Jasmine; one brother, James Williams and wife Donna; four sisters, Kathy Curry and husband Sonny, Patricia Bailey and husband Elbert, Margaret Birge and husband Mike, and Connie Nobles and husband Terry; numerous nieces and nephews; and her "bus driver" family.



A time of visitation was held Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Davis-Watkins Funeral Home, 1474 Highway 83 North, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 21st beginning at 10 a.m. with Brother Kenneth Montgomery officiating. Committal service followed at Old Mount Zion Church Cemetery in Ponce de Leon. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.daviswatkins.com Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home.

