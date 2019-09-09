Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Meta Jean Tanner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Meta Jean Tanner of Westville, FL passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was 91 years old. Mrs. Tanner was born on March 07, 1928 to the late Urban and Imogene Black Mason. Mrs. Tanner, along with her late husband Harold, served as foster parents in Holmes County for over 10 years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In her spare time, she enjoyed working with her flowers and gardening.



In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Clinton Tanner; and one son, William G. "Billy" Tanner.



She is survived by five daughters, Carolyn Bell (Ron) of Montgomery, AL, Linda Shaw (John) of Crestview, FL, Pamela Hall (Larry) of Eclectic, AL, Cynthia Wilson (Randall) of Westville, FL, and Crystal



Smith of Montgomery, AL; two sons, James Tanner (Barbara) of Santa Rosa Beach, FL, and Fred Tanner of Memphis, TN; grandchildren, Brian Davis, Chris Davis, Amanda Huston, Patti Cullen, Matthew Tanner, Sarah Smith, Logan Wilson, Chasity Wilson, and Kevin Wilson; great-grandchildren, Tristan Davis, Jackson Davis, Eliana Cullen, Ophelia Cullen, Cylie Collinsworth, Carter Meeks, Hailey Huston, Hayden Huston, and Tyler Huston.

Funeral services were held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church in Westville, FL with Rev. Daniel Smith and Rev. Jon Hatcher officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family received friends at the church on Wednesday beginning at 1:00 p.m.

