Mr. Michael Clark of Bonifay, FL, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in his home. A talented man, he was a beloved son, brother, and uncle. Mr. Clark was born in Hartford, AL, on January 14, 1963, to Cecil and Eileen Clark. He attended Bethlehem High School. After working as a car mechanic at Solomon Chevrolet and Joe's Car Care, he transitioned to spend his later years working on cars at his favorite place to be – at home in his backyard.



He is preceded in death by his father, Cecil Clark of Bonifay, and his brother, Gregory Cecil Clark of Bonifay.



He is survived by two sisters, Cathy Rivenbark of Black, AL and Janet (Joe) Malone of Bonifay; his two nieces, Carmen (Steve) Lewis of Dothan and Ashley (Peter) Ramsey of Dothan; his three great-nephews, Vance Lewis, Dylan Lewis, and Clark Ramsey; his brother-in-law William Rivenbark; and his special friends, Janice Tucker and Dexter Gilbert.



Graveside services were held at 3 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, at Concord Church, Highway 177 to James Joseph Paulk Road, Bonifay under the direction of Jimmy Bottoms of Bottoms Garden Chapel Funeral Home.