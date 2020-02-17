On Feb. 6, 2020 Michael Lee of Carrabelle passed away at the age of 50.



Michael was born to Edgar Lee Sr. and Juanita Lee Brown April 15, 1969 in Carrabelle, FL, where he grew up and lived most of his life.



Michael loved being on the water boating, fishing and generally being outdoors. He was known for his wild sense of adventure, his contagious laugh, huge hear and love of family and friends. He always had a smile on his face and ready to help anyone in need.



Michael is preceded in death by his father Edgar Ross Lee Sr., paternal grandparents, O.B. Lee, Sr., and Helen Lee Ross, maternal grandparents, Lloyd and Virginia Davis. He leaves behind his loving mother, Juanita Lee Brown and husband, (Jim) of Carrabelle, FL; a daughter, Rebekah Lee; and grandson, Adrian of Tallahassee, FL.; siblings and spouses, Tana Oshop (Denny) of St. Joe Beach, FL, Ross Lee (Debbie) of South Port, FL, and Shane Lee (Cecilia) of Panama City, FL; many special nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss him greatly; special friends, Tuffy and Angie San Juan.



A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. EST on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at the Carrabelle Assembly of God.