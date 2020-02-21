Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mina Belle Lee. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mina Belle Lee, 98, longtime resident of Chipley, Florida went to be with the Lord on Dec. 28, 2019 at Covenant Living Memory Care, Arvada, CO surrounded by loving family.



Mina Belle was born on June 25, 1921 in Lynn Haven FL to Rasmus and Nettie Nelson. She grew up on their dairy farm and later moved to St. Petersburg, FL when her children were young. She returned to live in the Chipley area in 1987. She was a member of Blue Lake Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school for years.



Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her late husbands, Howell Easom, Jerome Dyvig, Joe McLain and Silas Lee; 4 brothers - Elba, James, George, Byron; sister - Eunice Gilbert; and Granddaughter Kara Joe.



She is survived by her children, Joel (Robyn) Easom , St. Petersburg FL; Gene (Andrea) Easom, Maumelle AR; Kathy (Mike) Star, Arvada CO; Kenny (Phyllis) Dyvig, Wausau FL and Karen Purser, St. Petersburg; 11 Grandchildren; 27 Great Grandchildren; 6 Great-Great Grandchildren; sister, Eldora Young and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



She loved sewing, gardening, puzzles, reading and drawing. She passed on her talent of drawing to multiple children and grandchildren.



A Memorial Service was held at 1 p.m., Feb. 23, 2020 at Blue Lake Baptist Church with Pastor Richard Smelzer officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Gene Easom, Jr., David Easom, Justin Easom, Brandon Demmons, Matt Scott and Chris Dyvig. Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Blue Lake Baptist Church, 1405 Blue Lake Road, Chipley, FL 32428, where she loved each and every member as her extended family. Mina Belle Lee, 98, longtime resident of Chipley, Florida went to be with the Lord on Dec. 28, 2019 at Covenant Living Memory Care, Arvada, CO surrounded by loving family.Mina Belle was born on June 25, 1921 in Lynn Haven FL to Rasmus and Nettie Nelson. She grew up on their dairy farm and later moved to St. Petersburg, FL when her children were young. She returned to live in the Chipley area in 1987. She was a member of Blue Lake Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school for years.Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her late husbands, Howell Easom, Jerome Dyvig, Joe McLain and Silas Lee; 4 brothers - Elba, James, George, Byron; sister - Eunice Gilbert; and Granddaughter Kara Joe.She is survived by her children, Joel (Robyn) Easom , St. Petersburg FL; Gene (Andrea) Easom, Maumelle AR; Kathy (Mike) Star, Arvada CO; Kenny (Phyllis) Dyvig, Wausau FL and Karen Purser, St. Petersburg; 11 Grandchildren; 27 Great Grandchildren; 6 Great-Great Grandchildren; sister, Eldora Young and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.She loved sewing, gardening, puzzles, reading and drawing. She passed on her talent of drawing to multiple children and grandchildren.A Memorial Service was held at 1 p.m., Feb. 23, 2020 at Blue Lake Baptist Church with Pastor Richard Smelzer officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Gene Easom, Jr., David Easom, Justin Easom, Brandon Demmons, Matt Scott and Chris Dyvig. Memorial donations can be made in lieu of flowers to Blue Lake Baptist Church, 1405 Blue Lake Road, Chipley, FL 32428, where she loved each and every member as her extended family. Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Feb. 26, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Washington County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close