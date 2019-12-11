Mollie Pearl Bowers Lamoreaux, age 93, a resident of De Leon Springs, Florida passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. She was born Nov. 8, 1926 in Westville, Florida to Jim and Mattie Aplin Bowers, the youngest of their eight children. Mollie was working in Lucedale, Mississippi, when she met the love of her life, Donald Lamoreaux. They were married on Feb. 10, 1951 and shortly thereafter moved to Florida. Together they had three children. In Feb. of 1971, they moved to Orlando just a couple of months prior to Don's death. Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, and working in the yard. She attended and called Way of Grace in Orlando her home church.
She is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and three sisters.
Mollie is survived by three children, Melvin (Belinda) Lamoreaux, Beverly (Dan) Mulvaney, and Carol (Mike) Murphy; eight grandchildren, Michelle Murphy-Jenkins, Amanda Lamoreaux, Heather Murphy-Shivers (Austin), Melanie Lamoreaux, Lisa Lamoreaux-Smith (Micah), Chris Mulvaney, Jonathan (Heather) Murphy, and Ryan (Brittany) Murphy; and thirteen great-grandchildren, Elizabeth (age 18), Katee (17), Lane (16), Savanna (12). Clayton (12), Lucas (11), Brantley (9), Harley (9), Aubrey (6), Gavin (6), Star (4), Makayla (4), and Hadley (15 months).
Just a few things she'll be remembered for by her family: making the gravy at Thanksgiving, the grab bag game she started many years ago and is now part of our annual Christmas tradition, and last but certainly not least are the "goody bars" that we all fought over. Never will we be able to eat one again without thinking of this sweet lady.
A time of visitation was held Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 in the chapel of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home, 1474 Highway 83 North, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Hudson Hill Church of Westville beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Davis officiating. Committal services will follow in Hudson Hill Cemetery in the family plot. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Dec. 18, 2019