Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mollie Pearl (Bowers) Lamoreaux. View Sign Service Information Davis Watkins Funeral Home & Crematory 1474 Hwy 83 N Defuniak Springs , FL 32433 (850)-951-1822 Send Flowers Obituary

Mollie Pearl Bowers Lamoreaux, age 93, a resident of De Leon Springs, Florida passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. She was born Nov. 8, 1926 in Westville, Florida to Jim and Mattie Aplin Bowers, the youngest of their eight children. Mollie was working in Lucedale, Mississippi, when she met the love of her life, Donald Lamoreaux. They were married on Feb. 10, 1951 and shortly thereafter moved to Florida. Together they had three children. In Feb. of 1971, they moved to Orlando just a couple of months prior to Don's death. Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, and working in the yard. She attended and called Way of Grace in Orlando her home church.



She is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and three sisters.



Mollie is survived by three children, Melvin (Belinda) Lamoreaux, Beverly (Dan) Mulvaney, and Carol (Mike) Murphy; eight grandchildren, Michelle Murphy-Jenkins, Amanda Lamoreaux, Heather Murphy-Shivers (Austin), Melanie Lamoreaux, Lisa Lamoreaux-



Just a few things she'll be remembered for by her family: making the gravy at Thanksgiving, the grab bag game she started many years ago and is now part of our annual Christmas tradition, and last but certainly not least are the "goody bars" that we all fought over. Never will we be able to eat one again without thinking of this sweet lady.



A time of visitation was held Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 in the chapel of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home, 1474 Highway 83 North, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Hudson Hill Church of Westville beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Davis officiating. Committal services will follow in Hudson Hill Cemetery in the family plot. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home. Mollie Pearl Bowers Lamoreaux, age 93, a resident of De Leon Springs, Florida passed away Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. She was born Nov. 8, 1926 in Westville, Florida to Jim and Mattie Aplin Bowers, the youngest of their eight children. Mollie was working in Lucedale, Mississippi, when she met the love of her life, Donald Lamoreaux. They were married on Feb. 10, 1951 and shortly thereafter moved to Florida. Together they had three children. In Feb. of 1971, they moved to Orlando just a couple of months prior to Don's death. Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, and working in the yard. She attended and called Way of Grace in Orlando her home church.She is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and three sisters.Mollie is survived by three children, Melvin (Belinda) Lamoreaux, Beverly (Dan) Mulvaney, and Carol (Mike) Murphy; eight grandchildren, Michelle Murphy-Jenkins, Amanda Lamoreaux, Heather Murphy-Shivers (Austin), Melanie Lamoreaux, Lisa Lamoreaux- Smith (Micah), Chris Mulvaney, Jonathan (Heather) Murphy, and Ryan (Brittany) Murphy; and thirteen great-grandchildren, Elizabeth (age 18), Katee (17), Lane (16), Savanna (12). Clayton (12), Lucas (11), Brantley (9), Harley (9), Aubrey (6), Gavin (6), Star (4), Makayla (4), and Hadley (15 months).Just a few things she'll be remembered for by her family: making the gravy at Thanksgiving, the grab bag game she started many years ago and is now part of our annual Christmas tradition, and last but certainly not least are the "goody bars" that we all fought over. Never will we be able to eat one again without thinking of this sweet lady.A time of visitation was held Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 in the chapel of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home, 1474 Highway 83 North, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32433 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Hudson Hill Church of Westville beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Davis officiating. Committal services will follow in Hudson Hill Cemetery in the family plot. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home. Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Dec. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Washington County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close