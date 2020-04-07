Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy A. McSwain. View Sign Service Information James & Lipford Funeral Home 5390 Cotton Street Graceville , FL 32440 (850)-263-3238 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy A. McSwain, 73 of Graceville, FL passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at Southeast Health Medical Center.



Nancy was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on May 14, 1946 to the late Norman and Vera Paul Sczekot. A 1965 graduate of Graceville High School, Nancy was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She retired as a teacher's aide/library aide following many years at the Graceville Elementary School. After her retirement Nancy truly enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to travel and to reach out to her church family and friends with her delicious cooking or just stopping by for a hug. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Graceville.



She is predeceased by her beloved husband Dale and one brother Tommy Sczekot.



She is survived by her loving daughters Rhonda (Larry) Wilson, Graceville, Vicki (Reed) Lawson, Montgomery, AL; two sisters Sue Sczekot, Sand Diego, CA, Martha Deal, Graceville; seven grandchildren Victor, Misty, Bethany, Carly, Miranda, Tayler, Colby; seven great grandchildren Mekenzie, Diego, Harlow, Gracie, Lila, Nora, Saylor; several nieces and nephews.



A private graveside service will be conducted at Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.



A celebration of her life will be at a later date once the Covid-19 has passed.



In lieu of flowers and those wishing memorials can be made to 12502 USF Pine Drive Tampa, FL 33612.



We would like to express our sincerest "thank-you" to Hillview Assisted Living, Extendicare, and Southeast Health Medical Center for the kindness and care you have shown to our mother and grandmother.



