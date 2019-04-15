Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Lynn "Pam" Strickland. View Sign

Mrs. Pamela "Pam" Lynn Strickland, 59 of Ebro, FL died on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Brightmore Hospice in Griffin, Georgia. She was born Friday, May 1, 1959 in Largo, Florida.



Surviving is her husband, James Strickland of Newnan, GA, son, Zachary Strickland of Honolulu, HI, daughter, Morgan Strickland of Jacksonville, FL, father, Ronald Stripling of Ponce De Leon, FL and mother, Johnnie Ward Anderson and husband Joe of Ponce De Leon, FL, brother, Joseph Stripling of Ponce de Leon, FL, sisters, Rhonda Little of Ponce de Leon, FL and Miranda Anderson of Panama City Beach, FL.



A Funeral service was held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Sims Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was in Westville Cemetery, Westville, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel. Mrs. Pamela "Pam" Lynn Strickland, 59 of Ebro, FL died on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Brightmore Hospice in Griffin, Georgia. She was born Friday, May 1, 1959 in Largo, Florida.Surviving is her husband, James Strickland of Newnan, GA, son, Zachary Strickland of Honolulu, HI, daughter, Morgan Strickland of Jacksonville, FL, father, Ronald Stripling of Ponce De Leon, FL and mother, Johnnie Ward Anderson and husband Joe of Ponce De Leon, FL, brother, Joseph Stripling of Ponce de Leon, FL, sisters, Rhonda Little of Ponce de Leon, FL and Miranda Anderson of Panama City Beach, FL.A Funeral service was held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Sims Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was in Westville Cemetery, Westville, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Home Sims Funeral Home

201 West Pennsylvania Avenue

Bonifay , FL 32425

(850) 547-3841 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Washington County News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close