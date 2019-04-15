Mrs. Pamela "Pam" Lynn Strickland, 59 of Ebro, FL died on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Brightmore Hospice in Griffin, Georgia. She was born Friday, May 1, 1959 in Largo, Florida.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Lynn "Pam" Strickland.
Surviving is her husband, James Strickland of Newnan, GA, son, Zachary Strickland of Honolulu, HI, daughter, Morgan Strickland of Jacksonville, FL, father, Ronald Stripling of Ponce De Leon, FL and mother, Johnnie Ward Anderson and husband Joe of Ponce De Leon, FL, brother, Joseph Stripling of Ponce de Leon, FL, sisters, Rhonda Little of Ponce de Leon, FL and Miranda Anderson of Panama City Beach, FL.
A Funeral service was held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Sims Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was in Westville Cemetery, Westville, FL with Sims Funeral Home directing. The family received friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Sims Funeral Home Chapel.
Sims Funeral Home
201 West Pennsylvania Avenue
Bonifay, FL 32425
(850) 547-3841
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2019