Patricia Ann (Mitchell) Armstrong (1952 - 2019)
Service Information
Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory
1068 Main St.
Chipley, FL
32428
(850)-638-4010
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
The Sanctuary
Ebro, FL
View Map
Obituary
Patricia Ann Mitchell Armstrong, age 67, of Vernon, FL passed from this life on Friday, May 24, 2019 at her home. She was born on April 15, 1952 to the late Thomas McGough and Willie Earl (Martin) McGough in Abilene, TX.

She is survived by her loving husband, Glenn Armstrong of Vernon, FL, one son, William Robert Gravely III of Vernon, FL, one daughter, Katina Ross of Panama City, FL, one sister, Kenny Poe of Abilene, TX, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at The Sanctuary in Ebro, FL at 10:00 A.M. with Reverend Lloyd Lykins and Reverend Jonathan Taylor officiating. Interment followed at New Hope Methodist Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on June 5, 2019
