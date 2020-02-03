Peter M. Horwedel (1959 - 2020)
Peter M. Horwedel, 60, died Jan. 29, 2020 at his home. He was born in Troy, NY Feb. 20, 1959 son of Jack and Elizabeth (Luce) Horwedel. Peter was a former Rutland, VT. and Chipley, FL resident and was a graduate of Fair Haven Union High School. He was a US Air Force Veteran. Peter was an auto mechanic and a member of the Fifth Chapter Motorcycle Club. He was an avid NASCAR fan.

Surviving are 3 daughters, Sharlot Taylor of Rutland and Amanda Ellis and Alicia Horwedel both of Springfield; a son, Peter Horwedel Jr. of Rutland; 2 brothers, John Horwedel of San Francisco, CA and Mark Horwedel of Rutland; a sister, Margaret Worthen of N.C.; a step daughter, Tiffiney Stebbins of LA; 11 grandchildren, Caleb, Benjamin, Laney, Logan, Presley, Peter III, River, Avery, Vayda, Peter IV, Annie; 3 step grandchildren, Bailey, Hannah and Lanie; his former wives, Linda Ellis Kasuba of Fair Haven and Patricia Raymond of North Clarendon; his beloved dog, Bailey.

He was predeceased by his parents; his former wife, Shay Horwedel and a brother, Chris Horwedel.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Randolph. Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Independence Fund, care of Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St. Rutland, VT 05701.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Feb. 12, 2020
