Phil Register
Graceville - Phil Register, 70 of Graceville passed away from complications of the Covid-19 virus on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Panama City, Florida.
Phil was born in Dothan, Alabama on August 7, 1950. After graduating from Graceville High School, Class of 1968, Phil received his AA from Chipola College and then attended the University of West Florida. Phil was owner of Circle Grill, always community oriented and helping with fundraisers anytime one was needed. He was an avid golfer, truly enjoyed spending time with his family and farming. Phil attended Damascus Baptist Church and Connections Worship Center in Chipley, Florida.
A Celebration of His Life will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Damascus Baptist Church with Pastor Chester Padgett, Pastor Jack Brock and Pastor Shane Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.
Family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday, 10 a.m., until time of service. The family has requested to please wear a mask.
Predeceased by his father Glen O. Register, Jr. and his nephew John Davis Register.
Survived by his mother, Betty Register, wife Freeta Martin, two daughters Amanda (John) Watkins, Kelley (Kelley) Register-White and their mother Kathy Jones, two sons Shane (Stephanie) Martin, Lance (Michelle) Martin, grandchildren Tanner Smith, Corey (Ceona) Register, Anna (Barlynn) Holland, Zachary Smith, Madison Martin, Trenton Martin, Caitlin Cummings, Ernie Cummings, two great grandsons Carter and Carsten Register, brother Steve (Sharon) Register, nephew Stephen Register, Circle Grill Family and many more family members and friends
Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.jamesandlipford.com