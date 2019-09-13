Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. J. Carnley. View Sign Service Information James & Lipford Funeral Home 5390 Cotton Street Graceville , FL 32440 (850)-263-3238 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Little Rock Assembly of God Church Service 3:00 PM Little Rock Assembly of God Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. R. J. Carnley, 84 of Bonifay, Florida entered into his Heavenly home, Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Mr. R. J. was born in Bonifay on January 19, 1935 to the late Matthew Coley Carnley and Annie Leonia Holland Carnley. He owned and operated Carnley Grocery in Bonifay for many years until 1975 in which he sold the business. He then began a career in insurance retiring as a sales agent with American General (also known as Gulf Life and Independent Life) following over 30 years. Mr. R. J. served over 25 years as a deputy for the Supervisor of Elections and also volunteered with the Holmes County Council on Aging with Meals on Wheels. He was a member of Little Rock Assembly of God Church since 1946, where he served as church treasurer for 22 years, song leader for 25 years, deacon for 21 years, Sunday School secretary 16 years and worked with Royal Rangers 6 years. He is Little Rock's oldest member in terms of membership. Mr. R. J. also taught Sunday School and led singing at the Dogwood Inn, an assisted living facility in Bonifay for 11 years. He was also an active member of the Gideon's for about 12 years, speaking at various churches on their behalf. Mr. R. J. started the reunion of E. Mt. Zion School which he led for 12 years.



Predeceased by his parents, great great grandson Liam Carnley; five brothers Preston, Festus, O.V., O.C. and Ray.



Survived by his beloved wife of 65 years Mincie Carnley; three children Wanda Siefke(Stan), Niceville, FL, Jerry Carnley, Bonifay, Rick Carnley(Robin), Marianna, FL; two sisters Martha Odell Oliver(Lindell), Dothan, AL, Ann Kilpatrick(Joe), Bonifay; two brothers Ed Carnley, Graceville, Paul Carnley, Bonifay; six grandchildren Sara Merring, Michael Kaushagen, Tyler Kaushagen, Amanda Carnley, Myncie Carnley, Allison Carnley, four great grandchildren Katie Carnley, Zion Kaushagen, MaKinnize Carnley, Judah Kaushagen; two great great grandchildren Weston Mayo and Karter Mayo; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.



A Home-going service was held at 3 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Little Rock Assembly of God Church with Revs. Joe Earnest, Kenneth Bradley and John Broome officiating. Burial followed in E. Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing. Family received friends at Little Rock Assembly of God Church, Saturday, 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2019

