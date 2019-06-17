Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph H. "Joe" Day. View Sign Service Information Peel Funeral Home 301 East Evans Avenue Bonifay , FL 32425 (850)-547-4144 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Peel Funeral Home 301 East Evans Avenue Bonifay , FL 32425 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Peel Funeral Home 301 East Evans Avenue Bonifay , FL 32425 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Ralph H. 'Joe' Day, age 74, of Bonifay, Florida passed away June 14, 2019 at his home. He was born April 27, 1945 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Ralph Horace Day and Marie Hughes Day.



In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by one son, Joey Alan Day and six siblings, Ruby Whitaker, Ruth Shehane, Horace Day, Gilbert Day, Tony Day and Jack Day.



Joe is survived by his wife of 52 and a half years, Linda Day of Bonifay, FL; one son, Jody Day and wife Jennifer of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Sheryl Day of Bonifay, FL; three grandchildren, Adam Hickman and wife Shyloe, Mason Carnley and wife Amber and Megan Day; three great-grandchildren, Madison Hickman, Ashley Hickman and Emily Hickman; four sisters, Sue Andrews of Bonifay, FL, Katy White of Bonifay, FL, Geraldine Ward of Fort Walton Beach, FL and Inez Wilcox of Bonifay, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services were held at 11:00 AM Monday, June 17, 2019, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Chance, Rev. Ike Steverson and Rev. Ed Bell officiating. Interment followed in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family received friends one hour prior to the service from 10-11 AM at Peel Funeral Home.

