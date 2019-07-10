Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Huggins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Huggins passed away, Tuesday, June 25, 2019. Ray was born September 1, 1938 in Westville, Florida. Upon his discharge from the Army in 1962 he moved to Houston, Texas where he worked and retired from Brown & Root Construction with 32 years of service. He also retired from Oil Tanking Houston with 15 years of service.



Ray is survived by his wife of 54 years, Suzette Huggins of Crosby, Texas, his two sons, Michael Huggins and his wife Donnie Huggins of League City, Texas, Damon Huggins and his wife Paula Huggins of Crosby, Texas; four grandchildren, Mikayla, Layla, Katelyn, and Jaxson Huggins; and his brother Emmitt and wife Ida Huggins of Milton, Florida and several nieces and nephews.



Ray was preceded in death by his parents Sam Huggins and Sallie Huggins Rogers and a brother, Rex Huggins.



