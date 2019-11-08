Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Alan Chilcutt. View Sign Service Information Peachtree Road United Methodist Church 3180 Peachtree Road, NE Atlanta, GA 30305 Memorial service 11:00 AM Peachtree Road United Methodist Church 3180 Peachtree Road, NE Atlanta , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Dick was preceded in death by his parents of Wilmington, Delaware along with his parents-in-law, Wallace and Grace Donaldson of Bonifay.

He is survived by his loving wife, Anita, 58 years, their sons, Jeffrey of Atlanta, and Keith and his partner, Rafael Gracia, M.D., of Cumberland, Rhode Island, sister Joanne Porter of Cumberland, MD, her three sons, his nephews, David (Judy) Porter of Buffalo, NY, Kenneth Porter of Virginia, Beach, VA, and Steven Porter also of Cumberland, MD. Sister-in-law, Leslie (Harold) Boling of Albany, GA. Nephews Tim (Ramsey) and Jim Donaldson and niece, Kim (Joe) Milligan and their children.

Dick's love of music permitted him to sing in family church choir, Peninsula McCabe Methodist Church and the University of Delaware Chorus. Dick was a member of Delta Tau Delta and was social chairman and song leader his junior and senior years. Summertime found him at a resort in the Pocono Mountains as a waiter and singing in the waiters glee club which helped finance college. He sang in the South Highland Presbyterian Church Choir and the newly formed Birmingham Civic Chorus. After a short stint in the US Army, Dick returned to his firm in Atlanta, GA, meeting the love of his life, Anita. After they married they joined Peachtree Road United Methodist Church and the Chancel Choir. Dick was a 30-year member of the PRUMC Chancel Choir and ten-years in the Chamber Choir. When his health no longer permitted, he helped form and joined the Pops Choir, seniors singing to seniors at retirement residences singing from his wheel chair. If there is a choir in Heaven, Dick will surely be seeking an audition for he truly loved to sing.

Richard Alan Chilcutt passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Born Sept. 19, 1934, son of the late Walter and Lulu Chilcutt, in Wilmington, Delaware, graduated Pierre DuPont High School and the University of Delaware with a Bachelor's of Mechanical Engineering. Upon graduation, he joined Ingersoll-Rand Company and was sent to the sales office in Birmingham, AL. Dick liked the southern hospitality so much that he remained in the South. Dick spent his entire career in engineering sales, mainly air compressors and pumps. He started and ran his own manufacturer's representative agency.

