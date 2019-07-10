Richard Stacey Redmon, age 48 of Vernon, passed from this life on June 21, 2019. Stacey was born on August 15, 1970 in Geneva, Alabama to James and Glenda Russell Redmon. He had lived in the Florida Panhandle since 2004, coming from Arkansas, and worked as an Aircraft Mechanic. Stacey served in the United States Army. He was a selfless and courageous man who in his last hours gave his own life in attempt to save others.



He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Alisha Redmon of Vernon, FL; parents: James Richard Redmon and Glenda Faye Redmon of Caryville, FL; son: Dakota Redmon of Vernon, FL; daughters: Shelby Redmon of Vernon, FL, Maddie Redmon of Vernon, FL; sister: Angie Fowler (Richard) of Caryville, FL; mother-in-law: Erma Jean Henry (Herman J. Ahlers) of Round Rock, TX; several nieces and nephews.



Funeral service were held 11A.M. Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Christian Haven Church in Wausau, Florida with Rev. Ronnie Gene Hagan and Rev. James Elmore officiating. Interment followed in Gap Pond Cemetery in Sunny Hills, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing. The family received friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.