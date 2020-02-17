Ms. Robbie Jean Jackson, 82, of Cottondale, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Chipola Health and Rehabilitation Center. Robbie was born May 27, 1937 in Cottondale, FL. She worked at Registers Meat Company for 15 years. Robbie enjoyed cooking, reading, and recipe collecting.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordan Jackson; daughter, Pamela Jean Shiver and parents, Sam & Hazel Brock.
Robbie is survived by her granddaughter, Brittany Gillenwater (Dustin) of Bristol, FL; great grandchildren, Stanley Weeks & Shaylynn Weeks of Bristol, FL; sister, Dianne Dilmore (Dewayne) of Cottondale, FL; brother, Danny Brock (Margaret) of Cottondale, FL; nieces, Dawn Dilmore Nguyen (Luan) & family of Tallahassee, FL and Stacy Dilmore Smith (Keven) & family of Midway, AL; nephews, Cory Dilmore (Misty) & family of Tallahassee, FL; Kevin Brock (Melanie) & family of Cantonment, FL
Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at Salem Free Will Baptist Church with JW Watson officiating. Interment followed in Salem Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Expressions of sympathy may be made online at www.jamesandsikesfuneralhomes.com
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Feb. 26, 2020