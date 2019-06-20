Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Jackson Schrimsher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Jackson Schrimsher known to all of us as Jack, Passed away June 12, 2019. He was 75. He passed away after having surgery at the Crestview Medical Center. Jack was born in Madison County (Huntsville) Alabama March 20, 1944 to Robert Jefferson and Annie Mae Hall Schrimsher. Jack retired from construction/carpentry in 1984 and moved to Bonifay, Florida. In 1990, Jack was united in marriage to Brenda Susie Carroll. They would have celebrated 29 Years of marriage on Nov. 12, 2019. He and Susie moved to Enville, Tn, then to Opp, Al and finally to Chancellor Al. Jack was a "JACK OF ALL TRADES". He was a religious person, an avid Bible Scholar and Loved the Lord. He could talk of any subject and could build anything he desired. He loved animals especially horses, dogs and cats. He loved his John Deere machinery and Ford Trucks. Happy Trails was what he was on when he rode his horses, Lucky and Jolynn.



He is preceded in death by his Father and Mother and half sister Katherine Maynard.



