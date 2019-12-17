Guest Book View Sign Service Information James & Lipford Funeral Home 5390 Cotton Street Graceville , FL 32440 (850)-263-3238 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Lee Bush, 73, of the Poplar Springs Community, Graceville, Florida passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at his residence.



Robert was born Dec. 11, 1946 in Holmes County, Florida to the late Broward Bush and Jewel Walker Bush. A U. S. Marine Veteran, Robert owned and operated Bush Motors, Bush and Jones Irrigation, Bush Well Drilling, and a True Value store all in the Lake Placid area for a number of years before moving back to North Florida in 1994. He opened Bush Services, Inc. in 2004 with his wife Helen and son Greg. The business will continue to be family owned and operated by his wife, son, daughter and grandchildren.



Predeceased by parents, nine brothers and sisters: Bill, James, Jean, Frank, Tommy, Harry, Maureen, Katrine and Judy.



Robert is survived by his wife Helen Bush, son Greg Bush, daughter Lynn Bacon, Graceville; brother Charles Walker, Lynn Haven, FL; five grandchildren Corey Bacon, Chelsea Rivera (Alex), Brannon Bush, Breanna Bush, Bailey Bush, one great grandson Ryland Lee Rivera; including a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Anyone wishing to join the celebration of his life is welcome to come. There will be a meal provided after the service.



The graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at the Brown-Bush-Tindell Cemetery located at 3635 Bush Road Graceville, FL 32440. Bro. Steve Etheridge will be officiating and James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville are directing. Expressions of sympathy and remembrances can be made at Robert Lee Bush, 73, of the Poplar Springs Community, Graceville, Florida passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at his residence.Robert was born Dec. 11, 1946 in Holmes County, Florida to the late Broward Bush and Jewel Walker Bush. A U. S. Marine Veteran, Robert owned and operated Bush Motors, Bush and Jones Irrigation, Bush Well Drilling, and a True Value store all in the Lake Placid area for a number of years before moving back to North Florida in 1994. He opened Bush Services, Inc. in 2004 with his wife Helen and son Greg. The business will continue to be family owned and operated by his wife, son, daughter and grandchildren.Predeceased by parents, nine brothers and sisters: Bill, James, Jean, Frank, Tommy, Harry, Maureen, Katrine and Judy.Robert is survived by his wife Helen Bush, son Greg Bush, daughter Lynn Bacon, Graceville; brother Charles Walker, Lynn Haven, FL; five grandchildren Corey Bacon, Chelsea Rivera (Alex), Brannon Bush, Breanna Bush, Bailey Bush, one great grandson Ryland Lee Rivera; including a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Anyone wishing to join the celebration of his life is welcome to come. There will be a meal provided after the service.The graveside service was held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at the Brown-Bush-Tindell Cemetery located at 3635 Bush Road Graceville, FL 32440. Bro. Steve Etheridge will be officiating and James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville are directing. Expressions of sympathy and remembrances can be made at www.jamesandlipford.com Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Dec. 25, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Washington County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close