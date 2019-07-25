Ronald Gene Moore (1948 - 2019)
Ronald Gene Moore, 71 of Bonifay, Florida died on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Born Wednesday, July 7, 1948 in Hartford, Alabama, he was the son of the late Otis Moore and the late Mildred Jacobs Moore.

Surviving are sons, T J Moore of Newton, AL and Michael Moore of Andalusia, AL, sister, Dean Carroll of Bonifay.

A Memorial service was held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Carmel Assembly of God with the Rev. Jerry Moore officiating. Memorialization was by Cremation. Sims Funeral Home in charge of Arrangements.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on July 31, 2019
