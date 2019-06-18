Guest Book View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory 1068 Main St. Chipley , FL 32428 (850)-638-4010 Visitation 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory 1068 Main St. Chipley , FL 32428 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory 1068 Main St. Chipley , FL 32428 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth Brock Bush, age 95, of Chipley, FL passed away Sunday night, June 16, 2019 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital after a brief illness. She was born on September 17, 1923 in Taylor County, FL to Dan L. and Beatrice "Bea" Strickland Brock. Just six months after her birth, her mother passed away from pneumonia leaving Dan with a baby and her two year old sister, Jahaza. So that Dan could continue to work, Ruth and Jahaza then went to Bonifay, FL to be cared for and loved by grandparents James William "Will" and Loanva Amalee Brock. All her life she affectionately called her grandmother "Momma". Ruth began working in 1947 as the bookkeeper for the newly elected Sheriff of Washington County, her father Dan L. Brock. When Dan was defeated in the election, Ruth continued working for the newly elected Sheriff for four years. She then worked for the Holmes County Sheriff for 12 years and back to Washington County for four more years. In all her Law Enforcement years, she worked as a bookkeeper for five Sheriffs and also in the office of the County Judge. She retired in 1987 but her love of Law Enforcement never stopped. Ruth was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Chipley, FL. She was a founding member of the Daughters of Washington County Sheriffs, a Lifetime Honorary Member of the Florida Sheriffs Association, and a past member of the Woman's Club of Chipley.



In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband of 54 years, Stokes Bush; her second love of only six months, Carlton Davidson; and sister Jahaza Brock Blue. The most heartbreaking losses were those of her first born children, twins Euyl Bush in October 2004 and Karin Bush Dunn just 7 short weeks ago, April 2019.



She is survived by her daughter, Loanva Howell and husband Bill, son-in-law, Charles Dunn, and daughter-in-law Cecelia Bush King. Surviving grandchildren are Beverly Dunn



Funeral Services were held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation was held at 2:00 P.M. with the Funeral Service to follow at 3:00 P.M. with Reverend Mike Orr officiating. A private interment will be held later at Glenwood Cemetery for the Family. Family and friends may sign the online register at Ruth Brock Bush, age 95, of Chipley, FL passed away Sunday night, June 16, 2019 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital after a brief illness. She was born on September 17, 1923 in Taylor County, FL to Dan L. and Beatrice "Bea" Strickland Brock. Just six months after her birth, her mother passed away from pneumonia leaving Dan with a baby and her two year old sister, Jahaza. So that Dan could continue to work, Ruth and Jahaza then went to Bonifay, FL to be cared for and loved by grandparents James William "Will" and Loanva Amalee Brock. All her life she affectionately called her grandmother "Momma". Ruth began working in 1947 as the bookkeeper for the newly elected Sheriff of Washington County, her father Dan L. Brock. When Dan was defeated in the election, Ruth continued working for the newly elected Sheriff for four years. She then worked for the Holmes County Sheriff for 12 years and back to Washington County for four more years. In all her Law Enforcement years, she worked as a bookkeeper for five Sheriffs and also in the office of the County Judge. She retired in 1987 but her love of Law Enforcement never stopped. Ruth was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Chipley, FL. She was a founding member of the Daughters of Washington County Sheriffs, a Lifetime Honorary Member of the Florida Sheriffs Association, and a past member of the Woman's Club of Chipley.In addition to her parents, Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband of 54 years, Stokes Bush; her second love of only six months, Carlton Davidson; and sister Jahaza Brock Blue. The most heartbreaking losses were those of her first born children, twins Euyl Bush in October 2004 and Karin Bush Dunn just 7 short weeks ago, April 2019.She is survived by her daughter, Loanva Howell and husband Bill, son-in-law, Charles Dunn, and daughter-in-law Cecelia Bush King. Surviving grandchildren are Beverly Dunn Smith and husband King, Wes Howell and wife Gia, Krystal Bush Moore and husband Robert, Steven Bush and Bryan Bush. Surviving great-grandchildren are Will, Mary-Margaret and Lilli Smith, Katie and Will Howell and Zane Crews. Also surviving is a sister, Jane Brock Brown and husband John, and brothers Tom Brock and William Brock and wife Ginny.Funeral Services were held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation was held at 2:00 P.M. with the Funeral Service to follow at 3:00 P.M. with Reverend Mike Orr officiating. A private interment will be held later at Glenwood Cemetery for the Family. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on June 26, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Washington County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close