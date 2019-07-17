Sadie Darlene Austin age 67 of Bonifay passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Southeast Health in Dothan, AL. Sadie was born on March 19, 1952 to the late Charles and Syble Braswell. Sadie was a native of Holmes County and was an active in the Holmes County Council of Aging. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Sadie enjoyed reading, and loved to do word puzzles.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Raymond Austin, and her brother Joe Register.
Sadie is survived by two daughters Paula Anders of Bonifay, and Marty Carmichael (Anthony) of Bonifay, brother Gary Braswell (Wanda) of Chipley, FL, sister Zola Anderson (Micky) of Graceville, FL, eleven grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service for Sadie was held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 13, 2019 in the Williams Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mark Blaylock officiating. The family received friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM. Expressions of sympathy may be submitted online at www.williamsfuneralhomeservice.com.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on July 24, 2019