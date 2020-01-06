Samuel David Krouse, age 61 of Bonifay, lost his battle with throat cancer and went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 31, 2019 at his residence in Bonifay, FL. David was born on April 5, 1958 in Carrabelle, Florida to Paul Samuel Krouse and Catherine Suttles Krouse. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, David worked in the construction business and was very well known, loved and respected by many in the industry an enjoyed fellowship with those he worked with. He was an avid outdoorsman who would rather fish than eat and was passionate about his garden. He loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, David's church "home" is Winterville Assembly of God in Bonifay, FL.



He was preceded in death by his parents: Paul and Catherine Krouse; wife: Maria Krouse; step children: Marcus Williams and Candace White-Sartain.



He is survived by his daughters: Shannon Marie Meadows of Vernon, Florida, Brandi Krouse of Dothan, Alabama, April Krouse Finch of Chipley, Florida, Shauna Maria Grainger of Panama City, Florida; son: Samuel "Sammy" David Krouse Jr. of Chipley, Florida; sisters: Cathy York and husband William of Bonifay, Florida, Sandra Gail Krouse of Bonifay, FL / Virginia Beach, Virginia ; brother: Charles "Buddy" Keen of Bonifay, Florida; step daughter: Crystal Barradas-Jimenez of Bonifay, Florida; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and loved ones.



A memorial service was held in his honor Saturday Jan. 4, 2020, 1 p.m. at Winterville Assembly of God 1897 Highway 177a, Bonifay, FL 32425