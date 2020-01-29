Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah Helen (Bush) Watford. View Sign Service Information James & Lipford Funeral Home 5390 Cotton Street Graceville , FL 32440 (850)-263-3238 Calling hours 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM James & Lipford Funeral Home 5390 Cotton Street Graceville , FL 32440 View Map Graveside service 11:00 AM Marvin Chapel Cemetery Graceville , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sarah Helen (Bush) Watford of Graceville, FL, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. She was 85.



Helen was born April 3, 1934, in Malone, FL, to the late Walter Jackson Bush and Rosa Wood Bush. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.



A longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Graceville, Helen served her church family through her work on various committees. She also loved singing in the choir. Whether helping the sick and elderly in the community or working in her yard, her hobby was work and she loved every minute of it.



She worked as the bookkeeper at Tindel Watford Hardware in Graceville for 29 years and as fiscal administrator at the State Attorney's Office in Marianna until she retired in 1996.



Helen is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Sanders Doyle Watford; her parents; and a sister, Mary Catherine Bush.



She is survived by her son David Watford, his wife, Laura, and their two sons, John David and Nathan, of Graceville; son Jack Watford and his wife Melissa of Lilburn, GA; sister Alice Faye Bush of Malone, FL; and extended family and friends.



A Graveside service was held 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Marvin Chapel Cemetery in Graceville with the Rev. Naethan Hendrix officiating. The family received friends at James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers the family requests contributions in Helen's honor be made to the First Baptist Church of Graceville Elevator Fund, P.O. Box 565, Graceville, FL, 32440; or Covenant Care, 4215 Kelson Ave., Suite E, Marianna, FL, 32446. The family extends our deepest love and gratitude to Marilyn Laster, our mother's caregiver and best friend for the last six months, as well as Edna Franklin and Shirley Kilgore. Expressions of love and remembrances can be made at www.jamesandlipford.com Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Feb. 5, 2020

