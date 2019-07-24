|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Christine Bruner.
|
|
|
|
Defuniak Springs, FL
32435
|
|
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
View Map
Clary-Glenn Funeral Home - Defuniak Springs
|
230 Park Ave.
|
Defuniak Springs,
FL
32435
|
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Clary-Glenn Funeral Home - Defuniak Springs
|
230 Park Ave.
|
Defuniak Springs,
FL
32435
|
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:30 PM
View Map
Pineview Cemetery
|
2325 Holtville Road AL-111
Ms. Shirley Christine Bruner, age 73, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, July 22, 2019. She was born on September 27, 1945 in Edgewood, Maryland to Leo Wright and Mable Christine Joiner Wright. Ms. Bruner was a resident of Chipley, Florida. She was Baptist by faith. She especially loved her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed cooking for her family, gardening, watching old movies, and spending time with her family. She was a very talented seamstress. She was affectionally known as "Granny" by her grandchildren.
Ms. Bruner was preceded in death by her parents; Leo and Mable Wright, and her brother, Bobby Wright.
Ms. Bruner is survived by her sons, Lamar Smith of Chipley, Florida, Michael Smith of Chipley, Florida, and James Smith (Kristie) of Prattville, Alabama; daughters, Paula Glenn (Joel) of DeFuniak Springs, Florida and Tammy Smith (Billy) of Rocky Face, Georgia; her sister, Lorene Howell (Eric) of Montgomery, Alabama; eleven grandchildren, Michael Smith (Charlotte), Jamie Smith, Amanda Kelly (Adam), Brandon Fincher, Derek Glenn (Briana), Bradley Fincher, Kayla Glenn, Cole Turner, Kaylee Smith, Jasper Smith, and Dustin Smith; and five great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jordan, Matthew, Aliza, and Paris.
A time of visitation was held from 9:00-10:00 AM, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel; 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435. Funeral Services was held at 10:00 AM, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Joel Glenn and Derek Glenn officiating. Flowers are being accepted. Graveside services were held 3:30 PM, Friday, July 26, 2019 at in Pineview Cemetery in Wetumpka, Alabama; 2325 Holtville Road AL-111, Wetumpka, Alabama 36092. You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com. Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on July 31, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|