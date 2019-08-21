Steven Joshua "Josh" Smith, 42 of Graceville passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019. A graduate of Poplar Springs High School, Josh was born in Geneva, Alabama on August 30, 1977. He was a machinist with MaTex Hose in Dothan and a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church in Dothan, AL. Josh enjoyed collecting guns, baseball cards and four wheeling.
Survived by his parents Barry and Wanda Carnley, Graceville; wife Lisa Marie Smith, one daughter Joslyn Rose Smith, one son, Jackson Stokes Hallford, Dothan, AL; grandfather Ed Carnley, Graceville; two brothers Alton "Toby" Smith(Misty), Jeremy Daniel Smith, Graceville; several nieces and nephews; father-in-law and mother-in-law Harold and Rose Shelley.
Celebration of His Life was held at 11 a.m., Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Damascus Baptist Church with Bro. Josh Alderman officiating. Burial followed in church cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing. Family received friends at the church Thursday, 10 a.m. until time of service. Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.jamesandlipford.com
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Aug. 28, 2019