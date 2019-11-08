Terry Lee Albritton (1946 - 2019)
Mr. Terry Lee Albritton, 73 of Bonifay, Florida died on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at his home in Bonifay, Florida. Born Monday, October 7, 1946 in Arcadia, Florida.Mr. Albritton was a United State Army Veteran and served during Vietnam, he was also retired from the State of Florida Division of Forestry.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Wallace Albritton and Wylene Carrie Zeigler Albritton, and his wife Mary Ann Albritton.

Surviving are daughter, Carrie Ann Hurst and husband Trae of Bonifay, FL, sister, Kay Stewart of Dozier, AL; 3 grand children, Logan Hurst, Case Hurst and Colt Hurst.

Mr. Albritton was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Nov. 13, 2019
