Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Coleman Riddles. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Coleman Riddles, died June 22, 2019 at his home in Apalachicola, FL. He was 79. He was born Sept. 2, 1939 in New Hope community in Holmes County, FL, and lived much of his life in Geneva County, AL, and Birmingham, AL. Tom was a country-western singer and guitar performer. In his early years he and his band played at lounges, festivals, reunions, political speeches, and honkytonks up and down the Gulf Coast and throughout the Wiregrass area. He had several stints in Nashville as backup to some famous and some not so well-known musicians, wrote songs on napkins and backs of envelopes for others and had a record cut by Staircase Records in Nashville with two songs he wrote for himself, "Raiford Line" and "Soon I'll be Gone." He was often publicized as "Tommy Riddle and his talking guitar."



He is survived by his sister Sue Riddle Cronkite, son T. Michael Riddle and daughter Lisa Riddle Dunkley; grandchildren, Michael and Danielle



Tom was preceded in death by his brother Andrew B. Riddles, parents Simon B. and Dora Mims Riddles, grandparents Andrew B. and Viola Collins Riddles, ex-wife Judith Irene Daniels Riddle, 10 of his 12 Mims aunts, and 9 Riddles aunts and uncles.



A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. July 18, 2019 at Mims Hill Church, 2497 State Hwy 85, Geneva, AL 36340. Thomas Coleman Riddles, died June 22, 2019 at his home in Apalachicola, FL. He was 79. He was born Sept. 2, 1939 in New Hope community in Holmes County, FL, and lived much of his life in Geneva County, AL, and Birmingham, AL. Tom was a country-western singer and guitar performer. In his early years he and his band played at lounges, festivals, reunions, political speeches, and honkytonks up and down the Gulf Coast and throughout the Wiregrass area. He had several stints in Nashville as backup to some famous and some not so well-known musicians, wrote songs on napkins and backs of envelopes for others and had a record cut by Staircase Records in Nashville with two songs he wrote for himself, "Raiford Line" and "Soon I'll be Gone." He was often publicized as "Tommy Riddle and his talking guitar."He is survived by his sister Sue Riddle Cronkite, son T. Michael Riddle and daughter Lisa Riddle Dunkley; grandchildren, Michael and Danielle Smith , Brianna Riddle, Amber and Angel Henning, great-granddaughter Azalea Judith Riddle and two of his remaining Mims aunts, Wavene Mims Brackin of Geneva, AL and Dorothy Mims Jackson of Hartford, AL. He has many cousins, extended family, and friends in Holmes and Geneva counties and throughout the Wiregrass.Tom was preceded in death by his brother Andrew B. Riddles, parents Simon B. and Dora Mims Riddles, grandparents Andrew B. and Viola Collins Riddles, ex-wife Judith Irene Daniels Riddle, 10 of his 12 Mims aunts, and 9 Riddles aunts and uncles.A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 2 p.m. July 18, 2019 at Mims Hill Church, 2497 State Hwy 85, Geneva, AL 36340. Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on July 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Washington County News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close