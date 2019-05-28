Wausau, Florida's Thomas D. 'T.D.' Smith Passes After Prolonged Illness on May 26, 2019. Former Washington County Commissioner Thomas D. 'T.D.' Smith went to his Lord on May 26, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease in Wausau Florida. Born on June 8, 1936 and raised in Wausau, Florida. Retired after 35 years with the L & N Railroad, T.D. served as President of L & N Credit Union for almost 20 years and was active as a community leader, as County Commissioner and served on the Wausau, Florida City Council, instrumental in the incorporation of Wausau, furnishing Wausau with city water, and helped to obtain grants for parks and sidewalks in Wausau. Long-known for owning businesses, including the Wausau Café, T.D. served his country as a Military Policeman in the U.S. Army and was a lifetime member of Wausau Pentecostal Holiness Church.
T.D. was preceded in death by his parents Newton and Lilley Mae Smith, first wife Gretle McAdams Smith, infant daughter Donna Kay, grandson Chance Morris and his brother Robert Colonel Smith.
T.D. is survived by his wife Rusalinda Massey Smith and children Penny Sowell of Dallas, Texas, Theresa Broussard of Abbeville, Louisiana, Tommy Smith of Chipley, Florida and Lori Thomas Cook of Wausau Florida; brother Emmitt Smith of Panama City, Florida, Juanell Owens of Sunny Hills, Florida, Laurel Harvey of Wausau, Florida and Mary Ellen Barnes of Repton, Alabama; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren with 1 more on the way.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Wausau Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2201 Pioneer Road in Wausau Florida, where visitation was held on Tuesday, May 28 from 5PM to 7PM and Wednesday 10AM to 11AM. Services were held on Wednesday, May 29 at 11AM at the Wausau Pentecostal Holiness Church with Bro. James Barwick officiating. Interment followed at the Wausau Memorial Gardens cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing, A reception followed at the Wausau Pentecostal Holiness Church after services.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on June 5, 2019