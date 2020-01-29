Guest Book View Sign Service Information Whitehurst Powell Funeral Home 436 West James Lee Boulevard Crestview , FL 32536 (850)-682-3052 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Franklin "Tom" Turbeville age 81 of Crestview went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday Jan. 28, 2020. He was born in Defuniak Springs, FL on Oct. 9, 1938 to Jesse Franklin and Allie Lou Turbeville. Tom has been a lifelong resident of Okaloosa, Walton and Holmes Counties. Tom served his country in the Florida Army National Guard for 30 years. He was in the 3rd Battalion 124th infantry. Tom loved to go fishing and loved FSU football, but most of all he loved serving his Lord. Tom was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church and taught Sunday School and studied his Bible diligently to make sure that the folks he taught and who he spoke to would know the word of the Lord. No matter where Tom went, he never met a stranger. He could strike up a conversation with anyone.



Survivors include his wife of 37 years Dorothy Turbeville; daughters Kimberley Ann Buksch of Valparaiso, FL and Kellie Thomasina Krenek and Jim of Maryland. Tom also had "a sack full of 'em" 13 grandchildren and "a double sack full of "em" 24 great grandchildren.



The celebration of Tom's life was held on Saturday Feb. 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Woodlawn Baptist Church, a time of visitation was held at 10 a.m. Burial was in Bonifay at the Bonifay City Cemetery at 3 p.m. with military honors.



Arrangements are entrusted to Whitehurst Powell Funeral Home in Crestview. Guest book and condolences are available online at www.whitehurstpowellfuneralhome.com Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Feb. 5, 2020

