Thomas Gerald Burlison, 72, earned his well-deserved angel wings August 22, 2019 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. He was born in Bonifay on October 6, 1946 and graduated in 1964 from Jordan High School in Columbus, GA. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the Navy and served his country proudly. After returning from active duty, he settled in Northwest Florida, where he married his wife Jackie and they raised their family. He worked for the Florida Department of Transportation in Chipley until his retirement. His absolute greatest joy in life was enjoying time with his two granddaughters, Cadee Benz and Charlotte Burlison. Gerald was loved by many, and his positive attitude and strength will leave a lasting impression on us all.



Thomas is preceded in death by his parents; Carl and Adell Burlison of Bonifay, FL and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.



He is survived by his wife and best friend, Jackie Burlison, daughter Brandi Benz (Derek) of Atlanta and son Nicholas (Katie) of New Orleans, LA, sister Fran Amerson (Pat), brother, David Burlison, and two granddaughters.



In lieu of flowers please donate to: Gully Baptist Church. 2824 HWY 90, Bonifay, FL. 32425





