Trudy Douglas Donaldson, 71, of Tallahassee, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. A daughter of the late Gordon E. and Pearl Sears Douglas, she was born in Vernon, Florida on January 23, 1948. A talented artist with paint and florals, she loved designing and being creative with everything from cooking, crafting and decorating. An aviculturist for over 20 years, she raised and bred exotic birds. She enjoyed working at both Waccamaw and Michael's as a floral designer. She was generous and thoughtful and had unconditional love for her husband, children and grandchildren.
She is also preceded in death by brothers, Rev. Roy Douglas, Troy Douglas, Irvin Douglas and Arvil Douglas; and a sister, Magdalene Stewart.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Hubert E. Donaldson; children, David Donaldson (wife, Tammy) Donaldson and Susan Osborne-Goulooze (husband, Scott); grandchildren, Skyler Osborne and Shane Goulooze; and sister, Irene Brewer.
Visitation was from 2:30 until 3:30 PM, Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral service beginning at 3:30 PM. Interment was at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2019