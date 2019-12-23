Mrs. Vida Arrant Grant, age 92, of Caryville, Florida passed away Dec. 22, 2019 at Crestview Rehabilitation Center in Crestview, Florida. She was born July 15, 1927 in Leonia, Florida to the late William Arrant and Mollie Peterson Arrant.



In addition to her parents, Vida was preceded in death by three brothers, Nathan Arrant, Chester Arrant and Gradon Arrant.



Mrs. Grant is survived by two sons, David Grant and wife Debbie of Chipley, FL and Ronnie Grant of Westville, FL; one daughter, Elain Mathis and husband Wayne of Douglasville, GA; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Funeral services were held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Otter Creek Church with Rev. Danny Burns officiating. Interment followed in the Pleasant Ridge Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family received friends one hour prior to the service from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday at Otter Creek Church.