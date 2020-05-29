Voncille Sutton, age 84, of Ponce de Leon, Florida passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at her residence. She was born September 20, 1935 in Ponce de Leon, Florida, the daughter of Jake and Lucille Hornsby Norris. Voncille was employed with the Holmes County School Board for thirty-five years as an aide. She had worked at Prosperity Elementary, Ponce de Leon High, and the last school where she was employed, Ponce de Leon Elementary. For all those years, she worked closely with the students. She loved them and they loved her. She was always ready to cheer them on, give a hug, or help dry a tear. Voncille enjoyed collecting porcelain dolls and painting, but her favorite past time was working in her yard and her flower beds.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Sutton; one son, Aubrey Sutton; one sister, Louise Sikes; and one brother, Aubrey Neel Norris.



Voncille is survived by one son, Johnny Sutton and wife Patricia of Ponce de Leon, Florida; one daughter, Judy Galloway and husband Drew, Jr. of DeFuniak Springs, Florida; two grandchildren, Desirae Kennemur and husband Joshua and Jamie Marie Sutton; one great-grandchild, Emery Kennemur; and many, many wonderful friends.



Funeral services were held Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Ponce de Leon beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Greg Alford officiating. A time of visitation was held thirty minutes prior. Flowers are being accepted. Committal services will follow at the New Ponce de Leon Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, we ask you to practice social distancing and perhaps bring hand sanitizer. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home of DeFuniak Springs.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store