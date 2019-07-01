Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willard Van Mixon. View Sign Service Information Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home Funeral service 11:00 AM Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home Send Flowers Obituary

Willard Van Mixon of Westville, FL passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 80 years old. Mr. Mixon was born on March 19, 1939 to the late J.W. and Nancey Unity Skipper Mixon. Mr. Mixon served as a Minister for 18 years at the Church of God of Prophecy. Willard was musically gifted. He learned to play the guitar at the age of six and the fiddle at the age of 60. Mr. Mixon enjoyed fishing and raising horses.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Ida Merle Mixon; one granddaughter, Cynthia Johnson; one great-granddaughter, Andalynn Ingalls; three sisters, Mozella Holland, Agnes Mixon, and Alma McGlamry; five brothers, Alvie, Alder, Willis, David, and Millard Mixon.



He is survived by his wife, Ethel Gillman Mixon, four daughters, Nancey Arrant (Charles) of Westville, Jo Ann Mixon of Westville, Susan Anderson (Gregory) of Westville, and Cindy Kaye Burch (Johnny) of Chipley; one son, Will Mixon of Westville; two step daughters, Debra Sheppo (Pat) of Lynn Haven, FL, and Theresa Hamilton (Thomas) of Westville; 11 grandchildren, Nancey Michelle Scott, Angela Deon Norman, Kevin Leon Norman, Nicholas Carasso, David Jason Norman, Trela Renee Ingalls, Felina Maria Sumpter, Tenicia Sconiers, Brandon Pyles, William Yates, and Joshua Burch; three step grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; five step great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.



Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in the chapel of Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Brannon and Rev. Wilber Williams officiating. Burial followed at Reedy Assembly of God Church Cemetery with Warren Holloway Ward Funeral Home of Geneva directing. The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.

