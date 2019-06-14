Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William David Lord. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William David Lord "David ", David went home to be with the Lord Wednesday June 5th, passing away peacefully in his home in Crystal Lake. He is remembered as a loving father to daughter Fredda Grace Lord, Father in law to son-in-law Jason Palmer, cherished papa to all his grandchildren Jace , Thomas ,Tide-David , Isley Grace & Scarlett A happy peaceful ,God fearing man David worked for years in the community doing vinyl siding something he took very much pride in . He was an amazing father & papa, brother , uncle & husband .



Psalm 23 :4-6



Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death , I will fear no evil : for thou art with me ; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me .



Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enimies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over .



Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life : and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever .



