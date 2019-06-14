William David Lord "David ", David went home to be with the Lord Wednesday June 5th, passing away peacefully in his home in Crystal Lake. He is remembered as a loving father to daughter Fredda Grace Lord, Father in law to son-in-law Jason Palmer, cherished papa to all his grandchildren Jace , Thomas ,Tide-David , Isley Grace & Scarlett A happy peaceful ,God fearing man David worked for years in the community doing vinyl siding something he took very much pride in . He was an amazing father & papa, brother , uncle & husband .
Psalm 23 :4-6
Though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death , I will fear no evil : for thou art with me ; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me .
Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enimies: thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over .
Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life : and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever .
Thank You Jesus
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on June 19, 2019