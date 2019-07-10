Mr. William Karl Denner Jr. of Bonifay, FL passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. He was 69. Mr. Denner was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 6, 1949. He moved to Tampa in the 70's and later moved to Bonifay in 1991. He was a retired steel worker, master plumber, and enjoyed raising hogs and cows and loved his horse Big Boy.
He was a loving father to his surviving sons William Karl Denner lll, Thaddeus Denner, David Wenrich, John Elliott, and daughter Tina Wenrich. He also was survived by Navonee Cherie Wenrich whom he loved and she loved him for the last 30 years along with 10 grandchildren.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on July 17, 2019