Mr. William Paul Bush, age 89, of Bonifay, Florida passed away July 9, 2019 at his home. He was born May 26, 1930 in Noma, Florida to the late Leslie Bush and Callie Estelle Strickland Bush.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Bush was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Bush and one son, William Douglas Bush, Sr.



Mr. Bush is survived by two sons, James Bush and wife Mary of Bonifay, FL and William Anthony Bush and wife Lindsey of San Antonio, TX; one daughter, Gwen Aronhalt and husband Gil of Bonifay, FL; one brother, George Bush of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Louise Connell of Bonifay, FL; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



Memorialization was by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.