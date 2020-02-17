William "Billy" Peter Egleston, often called "Wild Bill" by his friends and family, age 70, passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at his residence in Ponce de Leon, Florida. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Christmas Day in 1949 to Peter and Helen Egleston and grew up in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida. Billy proudly served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam and was awarded the Bronze Star for his heroic service in combat. His passion in life was machinery and leatherworking. Billy was a very helping soul that never met a stranger and would go out of his way to help anyone and everyone.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two nephews, Donald Smith and Jeffrey Hanks-Shaffer.
Billy is survived by five sisters, Kathy Smith, Patty Hanks, Jeannie Deckert and husband Ron, Shirley Ford and husband Bill, and Darlene Halick; many nieces and nephews; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great niece.
Funeral services were held Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in the chapel of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home, 113 Racetrack Road NE, Ft. Walton Beach Florida 32547 beginning at 4 p.m. A time of visitation was at 2:30 p.m. Committal services were held Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida beginning at 9 a.m. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.daviswatkins.com. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Davis-Watkins Funeral Home and Crematory of DeFuniak Springs, Florida.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Feb. 26, 2020