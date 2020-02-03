Willie Frank "Pee Wee" McCoy (1942 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "I send my prayers and sympathy to the family! McCoy and we..."
    - John Henry (Longjohn) Grace
  • "So sorry for your loss. May God comfort the loved ones he..."
    - Michelle Plybon
  • "He always reminded me of Elvis with his slicked black hair..."
    - Larry Lane
Service Information
Obert Funeral Home - Chipley
1556 Brickyard Road
Chipley, FL
32428
(850)-638-2122
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sapp Church
Cottondale, FL
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Sapp Church
Cottondale, FL
Interment
Following Services
Damascus Free Will Baptist Cemetery
Obituary
Willie Frank "Pee Wee" McCoy, 77 of Cottondale went home to be with the Lord Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 at Flowers Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Pee Wee was born April 12, 1942 in Cottondale to Amos and Nina McCoy. He was a truck driver for 49 years working for Lehigh Furniture Company and also Walmart. He loved fishing and camping, loved to joke and have fun and went to the Oaks Restaurant everyday to eat lunch. He loved his dogs, family and his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by his parents Amos and Nina McCoy; wife: Mary Ann McCoy; son: Ricky McCoy; brothers: Earl and Billy McCoy; sisters: Marie Wentreck, Ruby Nell Lane and Betty McKenzie.

He is survived by his daughter: Martha Ann Vickery (Tony) of Cottondale; Brother: Jimmy McCoy (Linda) of Austin, Tx; grandchildren: Brooke Lewis (Rev. James) of Panama City and Brad Vickery of Cottondale; special nephew: Quint McCoy (Katie) of Campbellton and their daughter Heather Simmons (Jamie) of Cottondale and their children Brooklyn and Graylin; numerous special frienda and loved ones.

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 at Sapp Church in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. James Lewis officiating. Interment followed in Damascus Free Will Baptist Cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing. The family received friends for visitation from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Sapp Church in Cottondale, Florida.
Published in Washington County News and Holmes County Times-Advertiser on Feb. 12, 2020
